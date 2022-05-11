UrduPoint.com

33 Gangsters, Other Criminals Arrested During Four Months

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022

The capital city police have arrested 33 accused of 15 gangs involved in dacoity and other crimes, during first four months of year 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The capital city police have arrested 33 accused of 15 gangs involved in dacoity and other crimes, during first four months of year 2022.

The police also recovered looted money and valuables worth about 2.4 million from these arrested accused.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore Dr Abid Khan said that the Lahore police were utilizing its all available resources to maintain law and order in city.

During the crackdown against illegal weapons, 1512 accused were arrested while 102 rifles, 66 pistols, 1,256 revolvers and 7460 bullets were recovered from them.

The police arrested 2,508 drug peddlers and recovered more than three kg ice, 1,000 kg hashish, 19 kg heroin, 50 kg opium, 17,000 bottles of liquor from them during first four months of current year.

During the crackdown on violation of kite flying act, more than 2034 cases were registered, the DIG added.

Dr Abid said that 11 cases were lodged on violation of marriage act, 911 cases on price control, 264 on beggary, 464 on doing wheelie and 363 cases on violation of loud speaker act.

