33 Held For Decanting In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 04:10 PM

33 held for decanting in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) : The Civil Defence teams caught 33 shopkeepers over charges of decanting LPG and selling petrol here on Saturday.

A civil defence spokesman said teams with the police arrested the accused from Jhal Chowk, GTS Chowk, Rajbah Road, Chak No.208-RB, Jhumra Road, Chak No.5-JB, Chak No.7-JB, Chak No.

42-JB, Dhanola Stop, Tandlianwala, Chak No.509-GB, Chak no.483-GB, Chak No.210-GB, Chak No.194-RB and Chak No.76-RB, etc.

The accused, including Shoaib, Abbas, Umar, Zain, Ramzan, Yameen, Ehtisham, Ghulam Murtaza, Imran, Abu Bakar, Tahir Hussain, Qasim, Shehraam, Ahmad Ali, Nasir, Amir, Kashif, Ahmad, Imran Javaid, Irfan, Behzad, Khizar Hayat, Nadeem Afzal, Zubair, Umar, Sheikh Idrees, Saqib, were arrested.

