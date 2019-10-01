33 held for decanting, selling loose petrol in Faisalabad

The police arrested 33 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), and selling loose petrol at various parts of the city during past three days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The police arrested 33 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas ), and selling loose petrol at various parts of the city during past three days.

A police spokesman told APP on Tuesday that the police along with teams of civil defence department raided illegal LPG refilling points and arrested 33 shopkeepers from different parts of Faisalabad red handed while selling loose petrol and decanting gas illegally.

Among these accused include Arsalan from Canal Road, Tariq, Tayyab and Jameel from Jamia Chishtia Chowk, Manzar Ali and Sufiyan from Sargodha Road, Ali Ahmad and Sarfraz from Jameel Abad Chowk, Usman and Arshad Ali from Millat Chowk, Danish Ali from National Colony, Usman from Chak No.

120-JB, Ateequr Rehman from Lasani Town, Faisal from Chak No.229-RB, Muzammal Hussain from Chak No.283-GB, Abbas from Rafiq Colony, Sabir from Chandni Chowk, Ali Haidar from Sani Road, Sabir and Atif from Shadab Pulli, Azeem and Asif from Ali Housing Colony, Sodagar Ali from Chak No.4-JB, Riyasat from Chak No.134-GB, Umar, Ali Hussain and Nabeel from Chak No.214-RB, Mudassar from Chak No.8-JB, Azeem and Abdur Razzaq from Millat Town.

The police locked the accused behind bars after registering cases against them. Further investigation was underway, he added.