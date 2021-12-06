UrduPoint.com

33 Held With Contraband

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 33 criminals' and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 16 drug pushers and recovered 2.

1 kg hashish and 379 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held eight gamblers and recovered Rs 23,130 cash stake money from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested nine people and recovered eight pistols, one rifle and number of bullets from them.

