33 held with contraband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 33 criminals' and recovered drugs as well as illegal weapons from their possession during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed four proclaimed offenders (POs) and 15 drug pushers, besides recovering 2.

1-kg hashish, 100 grams heroin and 115-litres liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested 14 people and recovered 11 pistols, two guns, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.