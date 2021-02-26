UrduPoint.com
33 Held With Drugs, Weapons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 33 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed four proclaimed offenders and 8 drug pushers and recovered 0.

2 Kg hashish and 79 liter liquor from their possession. The police also held 7 gamblers with stake money of Rs 5,200.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 14 persons and recovered 11 pistols, one gun, one repeater, one kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

