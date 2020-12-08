33 hotels, 21 marriage halls, 74 shopping centres sealed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The city district administration sealed 33 hotels, 21 marriage halls and 74 shopping centres in a a crackdown over violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday.

The various teams also imposed Rs 98,000 fine on the violators and warnings were also issued, said a spokesperson for the district administration.

He added that the teams impounded 21 cars and mini busses during the crackdown and warnedtransporters to follow anti-coronavirus SOPs.