33 Illegal Cattle Markets Removed
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 11:22 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi directed all Deputy Commissioners to take immediate action and remove all illegal cattle markets.
He was chairing a meeting at his office on Monday.
The Commissioner was informed that all Deputy Commissioners are making efforts to remove illegal markets in their respective districts, and so far, 33 markets have been removed from all districts.
15 markets were removed from Malir, 3 from Korangi, 2 from Central, 10 from East, 2 from Keamari, and 1 from South, and 3 individuals were arrested in district south. The meeting was informed that even the markets authorized by the Karachi Municipal Corporation and Pakistan Railways are being removed.
Both organizations have been told that they are not authorized to issue permission for cattle markets.
The Commissioner said that all markets operating without the permission of city administration are illegal.
He said that illegal cattle markets are causing traffic problems and difficulties for pedestrians, and immediate action is needed to remove them. The Commissioner said that all markets established without the permission of the Karachi administration are illegal, and Deputy Commissioners should file cases against them and take legal action.
Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario reported to the Commissioner Karachi that following a complaint from neighbors, the Mukhtarkar sub division Garden took action and removed an illegal cattle market established in UC 5, Sadar Town and handed over three responsible individuals to the police.
