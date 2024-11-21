33 killed, 19 injured in firing on passenger vehicles in Kurram District

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) At least 33 people were killed, and 19 others injured, when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a caravan of 200 passenger vehicles traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar in the Kurram district on Thursday.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Adviser to the KP Chief Minister, confirmed the killing of 33 passengers and 19 injuries in the deadly attack on passenger vehicles in the Ochat area.

He stated that armed men hiding in the mountains targeted the policemen first and then ambushed the caravan of 200 passenger vehicles with automatic weapons from both sides.

Barrister Saif said the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was monitoring the situation, and the Regional Police Officer, Deputy Commissioner, and DPO were present at the crime scene.

He condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the victims' families, adding that the culprits would be held accountable. The casualty figure may rise as the condition of several injured was critical, he added.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers.