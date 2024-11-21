33 Killed, 19 Injured In Firing On Passenger Vehicles In Kurram District
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 11:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) At least 33 people were killed, and 19 others injured, when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a caravan of 200 passenger vehicles traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar in the Kurram district on Thursday.
Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Adviser to the KP Chief Minister, confirmed the killing of 33 passengers and 19 injuries in the deadly attack on passenger vehicles in the Ochat area.
He stated that armed men hiding in the mountains targeted the policemen first and then ambushed the caravan of 200 passenger vehicles with automatic weapons from both sides.
Barrister Saif said the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was monitoring the situation, and the Regional Police Officer, Deputy Commissioner, and DPO were present at the crime scene.
He condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the victims' families, adding that the culprits would be held accountable. The casualty figure may rise as the condition of several injured was critical, he added.
Rescue teams shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers.
Recent Stories
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA celebrates 50 years of service1 minute ago
-
PPP parliamentary leader in PA calls on Punjab governor31 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to provide facilities to foreign investors31 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief expresses grief over killings in Kurram District31 minutes ago
-
Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD41 minutes ago
-
UoB forefront of promoting emerging technologies: Governor41 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor directs Chairman P&D for early completion of tourism highway41 minutes ago
-
UN women launches theatre on wheels campaign to fight gender-based violence51 minutes ago
-
Musadik for balancing environmental protection, infrastructure development51 minutes ago
-
Sindh Acting Governor visits IDEAS 20241 hour ago
-
Two wedding hall owners fined Rs 100,000 for violating one-dish rule1 hour ago
-
Resolving public issues on merit top priority: IG Rizvi1 hour ago