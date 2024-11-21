Open Menu

33 Killed, 19 Injured In Firing On Passenger Vehicles In Kurram District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 11:00 PM

33 killed, 19 injured in firing on passenger vehicles in Kurram District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) At least 33 people were killed, and 19 others injured, when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a caravan of 200 passenger vehicles traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar in the Kurram district on Thursday.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Adviser to the KP Chief Minister, confirmed the killing of 33 passengers and 19 injuries in the deadly attack on passenger vehicles in the Ochat area.

He stated that armed men hiding in the mountains targeted the policemen first and then ambushed the caravan of 200 passenger vehicles with automatic weapons from both sides.

Barrister Saif said the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was monitoring the situation, and the Regional Police Officer, Deputy Commissioner, and DPO were present at the crime scene.

He condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the victims' families, adding that the culprits would be held accountable. The casualty figure may rise as the condition of several injured was critical, he added.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Peshawar Fire Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Vehicles Parachinar Muhammad Ali May From

Recent Stories

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

1 hour ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

7 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

7 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

7 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

8 hours ago
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

9 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

10 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

10 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan