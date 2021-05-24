UrduPoint.com
33 Kite Sellers Arrested With Kites, Chemical Thread

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:16 PM

Police have arrested 33 kite sellers and recovered kites and chemical thread from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 33 kite sellers and recovered kites and chemical thread from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

As per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police launched a crackdown against kite sellers and arrested 33 outlaws involved in the illegal business.

Police have recovered over 4000 kites and chemical thread from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them with the concerned police stations.

The CPO Munir Masood Marth has urged masses to cooperate with police by giving information about the criminals involved in kite selling and flying.

