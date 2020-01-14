33 LPG, Petrol agencies sealed for violating rules

The Civil Defence Department Rawalpindi in its operation against illegal business of decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) conducted raids in various areas of the district and sealed 33 LPG and petrol/diesel agencies besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs 90,000

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Civil Defence Department Rawalpindi in its operation against illegal business of decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) conducted raids in various areas of the district and sealed 33 LPG and petrol/diesel agencies besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs 90,000.

According to Civil Defence Chief Instructor Talib Hussain, the Department on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt � Muhammad Mahmood launched action against illegal business of decanting of LPG in different areas.

He said that the Civil Defence team also conducted raids at Adiala Road, Masrial Road, Pirwadhai and Gujar Khan.

The team found 18 LPG agencies and 15 shops decanting LPG and selling petrol and diesel without any license.

He said that the department took the step under Petroleum Act 1934 Rule No. 1971 and LPG Protection and Distribution Act 2001.

He said the operation would continue and the shops of the violators would be sealed while FIRs would also be lodged against the rules violators in respective police stations.