3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Tremors Felt In Swat, Parts Of KPK

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 02:50 PM

3.3 magnitude earthquake tremors felt in Swat, parts of KPK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale jolted Swat, Lower Dir and their adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday morning.

According to details, National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad confirmed that no loss of life and property was reported from any part of Mirpur due to the earthquake, private news channels reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Qur'an.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicenter of the earthquake was located near the Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the depth of 30 kilometres.

