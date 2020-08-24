UrduPoint.com
33 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:13 PM

About 33 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 12560 in Balochistan on Monday

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 172055 people were screened for the virus till August 24, out of which 33 more were reported positive.

As many as 11460 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 141 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

