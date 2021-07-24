UrduPoint.com
33 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 09:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :About 33 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 29074 in Balochistan on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 921545 people were screened for the virus till July 24 out of which 33 more were reported positive.

As many as 27730 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 322 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

