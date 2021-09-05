UrduPoint.com

33 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 12:22 AM

33 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

About 33 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31422 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :About 33 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31422 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1042421 people were screened for the virus till September 04 out of which 33 more were reported positive.

As many as 30603 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 340 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan September Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones

24 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid takes notice of robbery incident wit ..

Sheikh Rashid takes notice of robbery incident with journalist

2 minutes ago
 'High time' for new EU migration policy: commissio ..

'High time' for new EU migration policy: commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Malan ton helps South Africa level ODI series

Malan ton helps South Africa level ODI series

2 minutes ago
 &#039;Doctors Without Borders&#039; organises info ..

&#039;Doctors Without Borders&#039; organises informative workshop on enhancing ..

54 minutes ago
 Leading US newspaper details chaos in Doha after A ..

Leading US newspaper details chaos in Doha after Afghans' evacuation from Kabul

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.