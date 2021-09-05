33 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :About 33 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31422 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1042421 people were screened for the virus till September 04 out of which 33 more were reported positive.

As many as 30603 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 340 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.