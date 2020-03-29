UrduPoint.com
33 New Confirmed Cases Of COVID19 Reported In Karachi: Sindh Health Dept

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 10:40 PM

33 new confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Karachi: Sindh Health Dept

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Health department on Sunday confirmed that 33 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus was reported in Karachi as total number of cases in the city increased to 230 and 502 all over Sindh.

So far, 14 people have recovered in Karachi city and more than 213 were undergoing treatment while three patients have so far lost their lives across Sindh including Karachi, said a spokesperson of the Health Department of Sindh.

There were 265 confirmed coronavirus cases among the pilgrims at Sukkur, seven cases are in Hyderabad, one in Dadu while seven cases in quarantine at Larkana.

Out of the 230 reported confirmed cases in Karachi, 171 were local transmission.

So far, test of a total 5,945 suspects of coronavirus have been conducted across Sindh province.

