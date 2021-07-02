UrduPoint.com
33 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:30 PM

33 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 33 corona positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with eight belonged to Rawal Town, ten from Potohar town, six from Rawalpindi Cantt, 2 Gujjar Khan, three Taxila and one each from Murree, Attock and KP.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre, "presently 45 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 15 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,10 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 9 in Institute of Urology and 11 in Fauji Foundation Hospital.

" One patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, 9 stable and 35 were in moderate condition, it added.

District Health Authority updated that so far 746,009 people including 31,546 health workers and 714,463 senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The report said only one patient Asim Hussain belonged to tehsil Taxila had died due to this deadly disease in the last 24 hours.

