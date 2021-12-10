33 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Friday said that during the last 24 hours, 33 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province out of which 23 confirmed cases reported from Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Friday said that during the last 24 hours, 33 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province out of which 23 confirmed cases reported from Lahore.

In a press statement issued here, he said that 3 dengue patients were reported from Gujranwala, 2 from Kasur and Rawalpindi, and one each from Faisalabad, Mianwali and Okara. He said that so far this year, 156 deaths due to dengue fever have been reported from all over Punjab. He said that 25,914 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province while 18,311 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from Lahore and a total of 355 patients undergoing treatment across Punjab out of which 255 patients were in Lahore hospitals while 100 patients were under treatment in other districts of Punjab.

In the last 24 hours, 399,255 indoor locations and 104,824 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 148 locations.

In Lahore 43,776 indoor places and 7,167 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 123 positive containers were destroyed.