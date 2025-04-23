33 Outlaws Held
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The district police held 33 outlaws for holding illegal weapons and drugs during the last 24 hours.
According to the police spokesperson here on Wednesday, the police teams held 18 drug traffickers and 15 illegal weapon holders,besides recovering 5.
4kg hashish, 2.4kg heroin and 285kg wine from their possession.
Police also recovered 11 pistols, a rifle, a pistol, kalashnikov, repeater guns and several bullets.
All the accused were locked behind the bars after registration of cases against them.
Recent Stories
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock
Measles claims life of one more child in Husri
Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive
Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears
Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Livestock staff training for ultrasonography of animals begins2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 organizes mock exercise2 minutes ago
-
33 outlaws held2 minutes ago
-
Philanthropist donates five dialysis machines to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital:2 minutes ago
-
DHO visits Health centers to monitor ongoing anti-polio campaign22 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz winds up two-day Turkiye visit22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs improved public service delivery,price control and anti-encroachment operations32 minutes ago
-
State land auctioned:32 minutes ago
-
No program of university under threat due to Accreditation: SMIU42 minutes ago
-
Ayub Medical Institution holds 108th BOG meeting, announces electric carts for patient transfers52 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam attack: Indian media propaganda against Pakistan again exposed1 hour ago
-
PM strongly condemns terror attack on Mastung polio vaccination team1 hour ago