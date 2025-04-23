Open Menu

33 Outlaws Held

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM

33 outlaws held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The district police held 33 outlaws for holding illegal weapons and drugs during the last 24 hours.

According to the police spokesperson here on Wednesday, the police teams held 18 drug traffickers and 15 illegal weapon holders,besides recovering 5.

4kg hashish, 2.4kg heroin and 285kg wine from their possession.

Police also recovered 11 pistols, a rifle, a pistol, kalashnikov, repeater guns and several bullets.

All the accused were locked behind the bars after registration of cases against them.

