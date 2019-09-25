UrduPoint.com
33 Outlaws Held, Narcotics, Weapons Recovered In Islmabad

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:48 PM

33 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons recovered in Islmabad

Islamabad Police have arrested 33 persons from various areas of the city including 14 persons involved in immoral activities and recovered narcotics, valuables and weapons from them, a police spokesman said

According to details, Aabpara police arrested Saad Saleem and recovered 200 gram hashish from him. Secretariat police arrested Afghan national namely Asad staying illegally in the country.

According to details, Aabpara police arrested Saad Saleem and recovered 200 gram hashish from him. Secretariat police arrested Afghan national namely Asad staying illegally in the country.

Bharakahu police arrested three persons including a lady involved in immoral activities while police also arrested an accused Khan Zada and recovered 250 gram hashish from him.

Bani Gala police arrested 13 persons involved in illegal construction in the area in violation of section 144 PPC.

Tarnol police arrested Majid Khan involved in a theft case while Homicide police arrested an alleged murder Baz Khan and recovered two 30 bore pistols from him. Sihala police arrested Qaisar Aftab and recovered stolen valuables from him while another accused Faizan was held for using fake number plates on motorbike.

Koral police arrested 11 persons including nine females involved in immoral activities. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

