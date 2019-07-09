33 Pakistanis deported from Turkey

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA ) has arrested 33 accused Pakistanis deported from Turkey on their arrival at Sialkot International Airport here.

According to the FIA sources, during preliminary investigation they admitted that the local human traffickers send them abroad illegally.

The deported accused were sent behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigations were underway,sources added.