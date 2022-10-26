UrduPoint.com

33 People Shifted To Shelter Home

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration has shifted 33 shelter-less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said on Wednesday that the persons were picked from Red Crescent Chowk, Mansoorabad, Nishatabad Bridge, Hajjiabad, Iqbal Stadium Chowk, Clock Tower Chow etc and shifted them to shelter home City Terminal.

Three vehicles of the Faisalabad Urban Transport Society (FUTS) were being providedfree pick and drop facilities to those people who spent their nights on footpaths, green beltsor open areas, he added.

