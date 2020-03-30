33 persons tested positive for COVID-19

As many as 33 persons were tested positive for Coronavirus in district Rawalpindi, said Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Anwar ul Haq in his video message here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 33 persons were tested positive for Coronavirus in district Rawalpindi, said Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Anwar ul Haq in his video message here on Monday.

The DC said the cases include mostly young people.

After the cases report, law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the affected area where now fumigation spray was now being carried out, he added.

The deputy commissioner has also directed for stern implementation of the government issued SOPs for the prevention of the spread of virus in all tehsils of the district.

He urged people to restrict their movements in larger interest of the nation and extend full cooperation to the district administration.