33 Police Officers, Jawans Completes Explosives Handling Training

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Police Officer (DPO) Nowshera, Mohammad Omar Khan Sunday distributed certificates in officers after completion of Post Blast Investigation & Advance Collection Course at Police school of Explosive Handling.

In this connection, an impressive passing out ceremony was held for the participants of 48th batch of Police School of Explosive Handling with DPO Nowshera as chief guest.

Besides, Director Police School of Explosive Handling, Mohammad Arif, and other police officers were also present on the occasion. 33 police officers and jawans from all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the training.

Addressing the passing out ceremony, DPO Nowshera said that special training has become highly important in the present era and added that such specialized training institutes are serving the nation and country in a real sense.

He said that in the present circumstances, special training at par with requirements of the modern era is essential for police personnel.

The DPO Nowshera said that today modern schools for provision of specialized training to police are available in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that are inculcating professionalism in police. He urged the graduates of the training to implement whatever they had learnt in the schools in their practical life.

Later, the DPO Nowshera distributed certificates among the participants of the training and congratulated them on successful completion of the course.

