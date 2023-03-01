33 profiteers fined, 3 shops sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.190,000/- on 33 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to sealing three shops on sheer violation of price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Wednesday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 33 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.190,000/- was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also sealed three shops over sheer violation of Price Control Act while further action against the shopkeepers was under progress, he added.