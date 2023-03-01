UrduPoint.com

33 Profiteers Fined, 3 Shops Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 05:50 PM

33 profiteers fined, 3 shops sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.190,000/- on 33 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to sealing three shops on sheer violation of price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Wednesday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 33 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.190,000/- was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also sealed three shops over sheer violation of Price Control Act while further action against the shopkeepers was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Progress Price Market

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2023 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Win

4 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank approves AED 6.1 billion ..

Emirates Development Bank approves AED 6.1 billion in financing during 2022

7 minutes ago
 Ushna Shah sad and angry over online trolling

Ushna Shah sad and angry over online trolling

12 minutes ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum opens Dubai Derma 2023

Hasher bin Maktoum opens Dubai Derma 2023

22 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bosnia and H ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Independence Day

22 minutes ago
 Art Dubai launched with over 130 galleries from mo ..

Art Dubai launched with over 130 galleries from more than 40 countries

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.