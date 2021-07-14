33 shopkeepers held over violation of Covid SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration here on Wednesday arrested 33 shopkeepers and sealed 12 shops over violation of Coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and not administering vaccines to their employees.

On the directives of the provincial government, Corona vaccination was in full swing in Peshawar and in this connection district administration and District Health Office were fully supporting each others.

In this connection, the officers of district administration visited various areas. They particularly checked the status of Corona vaccination in business centres.

During checking the officers of district administration sealed a renowned electronic shop on Saddar Road, four restaurants and two shopping malls on Charsadda Road while 12 other shops were sealed on Ring Road and Pishtakhara after arresting 33 persons over violation of SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood said that crackdown against violators of Covid SOPs will continue to implement the officially announced guidelines at all costs.

He directed the trading community and general public to avoid crowds and implement official SOPs in letter and spirit and vaccinate themselves against the disease at any nearby vaccination centre. Otherwise, legal actions would be initiated against them.