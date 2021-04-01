UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

33 Shops, Marriage Halls Sealed In City

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 02:07 PM

33 shops, marriage halls sealed in city

The city district administration sealed 33 shops,stores,restaurants and imposed Rs 78,000 fine over violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 33 shops,stores,restaurants and imposed Rs 78,000 fine over violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday.

According to spokesperson of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faizan Ahmed sealed 15 shops, four restaurants and one academy and imposed Rs 40,000 over coronavirus SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi 13 shops, stores and marriage halls and imposed Rs 38,000 fine over SOPs violation.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown besides issuing warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Vehicles Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Noise Off Music On with realme’s latest smart au ..

9 minutes ago

Samsung Hosts Technical Seminar Showcasing Innovat ..

12 minutes ago

Mongolia logs 394 new COVID-19 cases, 150 more rec ..

1 minute ago

Third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive begins i ..

1 minute ago

Nord Stream 2 Operator Says 95% of Pipeline Comple ..

1 minute ago

From 31st March, the members of the Arts Council o ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.