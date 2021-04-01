33 shops, marriage halls sealed in city

The city district administration sealed 33 shops,stores,restaurants and imposed Rs 78,000 fine over violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 33 shops,stores,restaurants and imposed Rs 78,000 fine over violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday.

According to spokesperson of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faizan Ahmed sealed 15 shops, four restaurants and one academy and imposed Rs 40,000 over coronavirus SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi 13 shops, stores and marriage halls and imposed Rs 38,000 fine over SOPs violation.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown besides issuing warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, the spokesperson added.