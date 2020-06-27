UrduPoint.com
33 Shops Sealed, 144 Vehicles Impounded Over SOPs Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

The City district administration, during an inspection operation in the provincial capital on Saturday, sealed 33 shops, impounded 144 commercial and private vehicles and imposed Rs 51,100 fine over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), announced by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19

A spokesperson for the city district administration said that violation of the SOPs would not be tolerated and all shops and markets violating the orders in this regard would be sealed. He said that the district administration's inspection teams were present in the field to take action against violators. He said that a total of 1,262 shops and public transport vehicles were checked during the inspection and 177 violations of the SOPs were found. Warnings were also issued to other violators.

