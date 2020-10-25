33 smoke-emitting vehicles challaned

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Zameer Hussain challaned 33 smoke-emitting vehicles in addition to impounding of 12 others in various police stations on Sunday.

The secretary, along with his team, checked public transport at various routes and found 33 vehicles involved in smoke emitting. Therefore, he imposed Rs 65,500 fine on their drivers, a spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday.