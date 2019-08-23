33 suspects arrested, drugs recovered in Karachi

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The South zone Police-Karachi have arrested three absconders and one proclaimed offender among 33 suspects and recovered 6.895 kilograms charas from them during the last 24 hours, during snap checking and patrolling here on Friday.

The police have recovered one 8 m.m riffle, 13 pistols, 45 live rounds, 11 packets of gutka (chewing tobbaco), one mobile phone, two motorcycles and Rs 51380 cash, said a spokesperson to the DIG South.