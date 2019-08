33 varieties approved in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab government has approved 33 varieties of fruits and vegetables developed by Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad for cultivation.

AARI spokesman said on Wednesday that these varieties include hybrid maize,berries,turmeric,lentil,pulses,dates,fruits and vegetables.

Besides being disease resistant these would give maximum yield,he said.