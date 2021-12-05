UrduPoint.com

33 Violators Fined Over Polluting Environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 33 violators were handed down with a fine of Rs.116,100 on charge of polluting environment here on Sunday.

Spokesman of local administration said that the teams of district government during anti-pollution campaign found 1 brick kiln, 1 industrial unit and 28 vehicles involved in emitting excessive smoke direct in the air and polluting environment whereas 3 farmers also set residues of their crops on fire despite ban on it.

Therefore, the teams of district administration imposed a fine of Rs.50,000 on kiln owner, Rs.50,000 on industrial unit and Rs.16,100 vehicles and farmers, he added.

