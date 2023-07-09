33-year-old dispute of Regi Model Town to be resolved amicably: Commissioner Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair Sunday visited the disputed zones 1, 2, and zone 5 of Regi Model Town to get information regarding the disputes.

In order to resolve the disputes, on the weekly holiday, Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Zubair along with Director General of Peshawar Development Authority Additional Regi Model Town Nasir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Iftikharuddin and other officers of PDA administration made a detailed visit to the disputed zones 1, 2 and zone 5 of Regi Model Town besides paying visits to other zones of the Regi Model Town. He obtained information from the plot owners about the facilities provided by PDA while issuing instructions to the PDA administration to provide the best facilities to the plot owners.

It should be noted that Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair appealed on behalf of the victims of Regi Model Town to play a role in solving the 33-year-old dispute. He called a meeting of the victims on Saturday, last, while on Sunday details of the disputed zones were discussed.

The visiting Commissioner Peshawar Division once again expressed his determination to find out a lasting solution to the Regi Model Town dispute, which has been pending for 33 years and for this all stakeholders would be taken on board in order to take a viable solution of the dispute.