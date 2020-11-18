(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The 33 year old Javed Ali Manwa has become the youngest legislator after being elected as an independent candidate from GBA-5, Nagar 2.

According to results Manwa secured 2562 votes against another independent and PPP's disgruntled leader Zulfiqar Ali Murad, who secured 2149 votes.

Javed Ali Manwa is the nephew of veteran politician late Mirza Hussain.