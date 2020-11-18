UrduPoint.com
33 Year Old Manwa Becomes GB's Youngest Legislator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:32 PM

33 year old Manwa becomes GB's youngest legislator

The 33 year old Javed Ali Manwa has become the youngest legislator after being elected as an independent candidate from GBA-5, Nagar 2

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The 33 year old Javed Ali Manwa has become the youngest legislator after being elected as an independent candidate from GBA-5, Nagar 2.

According to results Manwa secured 2562 votes against another independent and PPP's disgruntled leader Zulfiqar Ali Murad, who secured 2149 votes.

Javed Ali Manwa is the nephew of veteran politician late Mirza Hussain.

