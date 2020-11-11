330 Candidates From 24 Constituencies To Contest Elections In GB
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 03:30 PM
Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Around 330 candidates including four women would contest upcoming general elections in 24 Constituencies of Gilgit Baltistan scheduled to be held on November 15.
According to details, a total of 745361 voters including 453663 male and 33998 female voters would cost their votes.
For theses elections Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) awarded 22 party tickets to its candidates from 24 constituencies.
PPP awarded 24 party tickets to candidates from all constituencies and PML N awarded 18 Party tickets.
While PML(Q) awarded 16 Party tickets to its candidates from 24 constituencies, Jamait Ulma islam(F) awarded 12, Islami Tehreek 8, MQM Pakistan awarded 4 Party tickets, Jamat Islami awarded 3, MWM 3 and Pakistan Awami league awarded 3 Party tickets.