UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

330 Candidates From 24 Constituencies To Contest Elections In GB

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

330 candidates from 24 constituencies to contest elections in GB

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Around 330 candidates including four women would contest upcoming general elections in 24 Constituencies of Gilgit Baltistan scheduled to be held on November 15.

According to details, a total of 745361 voters including 453663 male and 33998 female voters would cost their votes.

For theses elections Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) awarded 22 party tickets to its candidates from 24 constituencies.

PPP awarded 24 party tickets to candidates from all constituencies and PML N awarded 18 Party tickets.

While PML(Q) awarded 16 Party tickets to its candidates from 24 constituencies, Jamait Ulma islam(F) awarded 12, Islami Tehreek 8, MQM Pakistan awarded 4 Party tickets, Jamat Islami awarded 3, MWM 3 and Pakistan Awami league awarded 3 Party tickets.

Related Topics

Pakistan MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ulma Male Gilgit Baltistan November Women All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

17 minutes ago

National Cricket Squad for New Zealand tour announ ..

44 minutes ago

UAE leaders offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

47 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Has 92% Efficacy, Inter ..

30 minutes ago

Mongolia reports first domestic coronavirus transm ..

30 minutes ago

Bahrain PM, world's longest-serving, dies at 84: s ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.