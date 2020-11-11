330 candidates from 24 constituencies to contest elections in GB

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Around 330 candidates including four women would contest upcoming general elections in 24 Constituencies of Gilgit Baltistan scheduled to be held on November 15.

According to details, a total of 745361 voters including 453663 male and 33998 female voters would cost their votes.

For theses elections Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) awarded 22 party tickets to its candidates from 24 constituencies.

PPP awarded 24 party tickets to candidates from all constituencies and PML N awarded 18 Party tickets.

While PML(Q) awarded 16 Party tickets to its candidates from 24 constituencies, Jamait Ulma islam(F) awarded 12, Islami Tehreek 8, MQM Pakistan awarded 4 Party tickets, Jamat Islami awarded 3, MWM 3 and Pakistan Awami league awarded 3 Party tickets.