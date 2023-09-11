330 pass written test for PS front desk posts

The result of the written examination for the posts of Senior Station Assistant (SSA) and Police Station Assistant (PSA) has been released for the vacant seats of the police station (PS) front desk staff

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :The result of the written examination for the posts of Senior Station Assistant (SSA) and Police Station Assistant (PSA) has been released for the vacant seats of the police station (PS) front desk staff.

As many as 512 candidates had participated, out of which 330 were declared successful.

Among them were 14 SSAs and 71 PSAs from Sargodha district, four SSAs and 44 PSAs from Khushab district, 18 SSAs and 60 PSAs for Mianwali district, while 108 candidates were declared successful for the post of SSA and PSA from district Bhakkar.

Computer test of the successful candidates in the second phase will be conducted on from Sept 14 to 19 at the Police Training school Sargodha. RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui congratulated the successful candidates.