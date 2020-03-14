UrduPoint.com
330 Poultry Units Distributed In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) ::The livestock department has so far distributed 330 poultry units in Faisalabad division during the last one month.

According to Director Livestock Dr Mehmood Akhtar, 90 poultry units were distributed in Tehsil Kamalia (Toba Tek Singh), 50 in Tehsil Chak Jhumra, 40 in Tehsil Sammundri (Faisalabad), 30 units each in Tehsil Lalian and Tehsil Bhowana (Chiniot), 50 units in Tehsil Ahmad Pur Sial and 40 units in Tehsil Athara Hazari (Jhang).

He said that each unit comprises 5 hens and one rooster which were provided on a concessional price of Rs1050. The people can get benefit from the scheme by submitting their applications to the office of Deputy Director Livestock, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

