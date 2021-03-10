UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

330 Senior Citizens Vaccinated In Two Major Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

330 senior citizens vaccinated in two major hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The largest hospital of the province, Lady Reading Hospital on Wednesday started COVID-19 vaccination drive for those aged 60 years and above.

The hospital spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Asim said that total 110 senior citizens both gender got vaccinated on the first day of vaccination drive.

The spokesperson said that coronavirus Vaccination Center would also remain open on Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 6 pm evening.

He said that those senior citizens who were vaccinated had not complained about any reaction and recorded their video messages about safety of the vaccines and advised other people not to listen any sort of propaganda against the coronavirus vaccines.

The senior citizens asked other people to get vaccinated without any fear.

He said that senior citizens could register themselves by sending their NIC to 1166 and after receiving verification code they could visit designated center for vaccination.

Similarly, 120 senior citizens were vaccinated in the Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Each vaccination center was receiving vaccines on a daily basis which was provided by Expanded Program on Immunization.

Related Topics

Visit Reading Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

2 minutes ago

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

21 minutes ago

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

36 minutes ago

Has PTI faced setbacks on three legal fronts in a ..

38 minutes ago

Moscow, Riyadh in Talks on Russia's Sputnik V Vacc ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.