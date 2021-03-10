330 senior citizens vaccinated in two major hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The largest hospital of the province, Lady Reading Hospital on Wednesday started COVID-19 vaccination drive for those aged 60 years and above.

The hospital spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Asim said that total 110 senior citizens both gender got vaccinated on the first day of vaccination drive.

The spokesperson said that coronavirus Vaccination Center would also remain open on Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 6 pm evening.

He said that those senior citizens who were vaccinated had not complained about any reaction and recorded their video messages about safety of the vaccines and advised other people not to listen any sort of propaganda against the coronavirus vaccines.

The senior citizens asked other people to get vaccinated without any fear.

He said that senior citizens could register themselves by sending their NIC to 1166 and after receiving verification code they could visit designated center for vaccination.

Similarly, 120 senior citizens were vaccinated in the Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Each vaccination center was receiving vaccines on a daily basis which was provided by Expanded Program on Immunization.