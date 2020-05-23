UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

330 Virus-infected Patients Recovered In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:20 AM

330 virus-infected patients recovered in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :As many as 339 virus-infected patients out of 630 have been recovered and 23 have succumbed to the contagion in Hyderabad district so far while 277 are still under treatment at the isolation centers.

According to health officials on Friday, total 4,468 COVID-19 tests were conducted till May 16, of them 630 cases were detected positive and 3,838 tested negative.

Related Topics

Hyderabad May

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

23 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

52 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

53 minutes ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

2 hours ago

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.