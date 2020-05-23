330 virus-infected patients recovered in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :As many as 339 virus-infected patients out of 630 have been recovered and 23 have succumbed to the contagion in Hyderabad district so far while 277 are still under treatment at the isolation centers.

According to health officials on Friday, total 4,468 COVID-19 tests were conducted till May 16, of them 630 cases were detected positive and 3,838 tested negative.