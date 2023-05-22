3,300 bags of wheat recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Suleman Mansha has recovered 3,300 bags of wheat in the tehsil.

A spokesman for the administration said on Monday that AC Sammundri conducted raids and recovered 2,200 bags of wheat from a godown in Chak No 209-GB, and 600 wheat bags from the 'dera' (outhouse) of Numberdar in Chak No 208-GB.

Similarly, the AC Sammundri also recovered 500 bags of wheat from another godown in Chak No 209-GB. Further action against the accused was under way, he added.