UrduPoint.com

3,300 Bags Of Wheat Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

3,300 bags of wheat recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Suleman Mansha has recovered 3,300 bags of wheat in the tehsil.

A spokesman for the administration said on Monday that AC Sammundri conducted raids and recovered 2,200 bags of wheat from a godown in Chak No 209-GB, and 600 wheat bags from the 'dera' (outhouse) of Numberdar in Chak No 208-GB.

Similarly, the AC Sammundri also recovered 500 bags of wheat from another godown in Chak No 209-GB. Further action against the accused was under way, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

