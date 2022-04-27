3300 grams of chars recovered, one accused arrested

During the ongoing crackdown against drug peddlers on Wednesday, the Excise Police South led by Inspector Ali Muhammad Bughio and Assistant Excise Inspector Sohail Abbas arrested an accused Nasrullah at Defense Mor Main Service Road near Goldmark and 3300 grams of chars was recovered from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :During the ongoing crackdown against drug peddlers on Wednesday, the Excise Police South led by Inspector Ali Muhammad Bughio and Assistant Excise Inspector Sohail Abbas arrested an accused Nasrullah at Defense Mor Main Service Road near Goldmark and 3300 grams of chars was recovered from his possession.

According to details, a case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started.

Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department and Parliamentary Affairs and food Mukesh Kumar Chawla has congratulated the Excise team on the successful operation.