3300 intending pilgrims from Faisalabad to proceed for Hajj

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Hajj training for the intending pilgrims would start from second week of May here at Punjab Cooperative College Sargodha Road where foolproof security and other necessary arrangements would be ensured.

This was stated by Incharge Hajji Camp Lahore Muhammad Arif Zahoor while addressing the meeting at Conference Room of DC office here on Monday.

He said, this year 3,300 intending pilgrims would proceed to the Holy Land for Hajj from Faisalabad.

Reviewing hajj arrangements, he said that Hajj operation would commence from May 2023 and training as well as vaccination of the intending pilgrims would start from second week of May.

Hajj flights would start their operation from third week of May and the intending pilgrims would immediately be informed when final schedule for hajj flights would be released so that they could be able to make their necessary arrangements well before time.

Assistant Director Hajj Ministry of Religious Affairs Lahore Mujeeb Akbar Shahand others were also present in the meeting.