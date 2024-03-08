33,000 books sold on first day of PU book fair

Thousands of people participated in the second day of Pakistan's largest three-day book fair organized by Punjab University administration, while 33,000 books were sold on the first day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Thousands of people participated in the second day of Pakistan's largest three-day book fair organized by Punjab University administration, while 33,000 books were sold on the first day.

On the second day, Chairman Higher education Commission Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, senior anchor Ajmal Jami, renowned columnists, journalists, lawyers, doctors, writers, poets, teachers from PU Gujranwala campus, students and people from all walks of life were present.

In his address, Dr Ahmed Mukhtar said that after a long break, organizing an activity like a book fair in Punjab University is commendable, for which the VC Dr Khalid Mahmood and the administration deserve congratulations.

He said that other institutions should follow the PU to organize book fairs. He said that books lead to improvement and positive changes in personality. He said, "To compete with the world, we have to take our students towards comprehensive studies instead of shortcuts."

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that this activity in PU was stalled for many years. He said that PU organized a beautiful fair for almost nine years, restoring its traditions, which will continue in the future. He said that the book fair will continue on Saturday (today).