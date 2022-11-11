UrduPoint.com

33,000 Kg Plastic Polythene Bags Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has seized 33,000 kilograms of plastic polythene bags during a raid on godown on Ring Road.

On a tip received by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, a team of the district administration headed by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rao Hashim conducted a raid on the godown and recovered 33,000 kilograms of plastic polythene bags, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The owner of the godown was supplying the banned commodity to the markets of Peshawar and other districts of the province.

After the arrest of the owner, the warehouse has been sealed.

The provincial government has banned the sale, purchase and use of plastic polythene shopping bags and the district administration is implementing its directives.

The deputy commissioner has warned the trading community to stop the sale and purchase of polythene bags, otherwise stern legal action would be taken against them.

He has also directed all officers of the district administration to continue the crackdown on plastic polythene bags till their complete elimination.

