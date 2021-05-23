33,000 wheat bags recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Zainul Abideen has recovered 33,000 bags of wheat from different parts of Tehsil Jaranwala during past 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that AC Jaranwala along with his team conducted surprise checking of the godowns and found wheat godowns in Buchiana, Lundianwala, Chak Hammad and Simmun Di Jhok filled with illicit storage of wheat.

The AC City immediately sealed godowns' premises after recovering 33,000wheat bags.

Further investigation was underway.