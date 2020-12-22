UrduPoint.com
3300kg Polythene Bags Seized In Four-day Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has taken into possession 3300 kilograms of polythene plastic bags during four-day crackdown in different localities here Tuesday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, special teams of the district administration under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq carried out operation for the abolition of polythene plastic bags in Hayatabad and University Town localities.

The administration has also issued notices to shopkeepers inside the city for abandoning of the use of polythene plastic shopping bags. Similar notices have been issued to shopkeepers on G.T. Road, Dalazak Road, Charsadda Road and Warsak Road and suburban localities.

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has banned the use of polythene plastic shopping bags and district administration is carrying crackdown for the implementation of its directives.

For the purpose, district administration urging upon the people for the use of cloth made bags and in this connection special counters have also been established at mega stores.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that Peshawar would be made polythene plastic free city soon.

He said that the provincial government is making all necessary steps towards the abolition of polythene shopping bags. The first phase of the drive has been started from Hayatabad and University.

In this people-friendly campaign, the administration has also distributed more than 2000 cloth made bags in shopkeepers. For the stoppage of the entry of polythene bags, the administration has established check posts at all entries of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner has warned trading community against the buying and selling of polythene shopping bags and initiating of legal proceedings against those doing such business.

