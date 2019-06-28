UrduPoint.com
330kg Obese Man Noor Hassan To Undergo Surgery In Lahore

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:58 PM

330kg obese man Noor Hassan to undergo surgery in Lahore

330 kilogram obese man Noor Hassan will undergo an operation in Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) 330 kilogram obese man Noor Hassan will undergo an operation in Lahore.According to doctors, 100 kg of Noor will be reduced in first six months while it will take two years for him to become completely healthy.

Earlier, Noor Hassan was shifted to Lahore from Sadiqabad in a military helicopter after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed a special medical treatment for him.It is to be mentioned here that Noor Hassan had appealed the army chief to help him in Lahore travel after which, the top military official directed to shift the man to the hospital on air ambulance.The ecstatic local had thanked General Bajwa and prayed for his and country's safety.

Your Thoughts and Comments

