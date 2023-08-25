Open Menu

331 Drug Peddlers Arrested In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Police have arrested 331 drug peddlers during a special crackdown launched across the region by police in the last 24 hours besides recovering drugs from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 331 drug peddlers during a special crackdown launched across the region by police in the last 24 hours besides recovering drugs from their possession.

In line with special directives of the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and registered 331 FIRs and arrested 331 drug peddlers. The police also recovered 185 kilogram Hashish, 8000 litre liquor and other drugs during the last 24 hours.

The RPO said in a statement issued here on Friday that the provincial government has directed stern action against drug peddlers.

He said that zero-tolerance policy was being followed against drug peddling across the region and the police tightening the noose around the drug dealers.

He said that all district police officers of the region have been directed to submit report on a daily basis regarding the crackdown adding that it has been decided to award cash prizes and commendatory certificates among officers over good performance.

