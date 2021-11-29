331 new cases of corona detected in Sindh, no death reported

Fortunately no death stemming from coronavirus reported, however 331 new cases emerged when 16,307 tests were conducted in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Fortunately no death stemming from coronavirus reported, however 331 new cases emerged when 16,307 tests were conducted in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday. Shah said that the number deaths was 7,621 in the province till last Saturday.

Shah said that 16,307 samples were tested which detected 331 cases that constituted 2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,731,643 tests have been conducted against which 474,548 cases were diagnosed, of them 97 percent or 460,357 patients have recovered, including 139 overnight.

The CM said that currently 6,570 patients were under treatment, of them 6,366 were in home isolation, 14 at isolation centers and 190 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 185 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 331 new cases, 15 have been detected from Karachi, including seven from East, four South, two Korangi, Malir and Central one each. Hyderabad has 61, Thatta 41, Shaheed Benazirabad 30, Badin 24, Tando Allahyar 23, Jamshoro 19, Matiari, NausheroFeroze and Sanghar 18 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 13, Tharparkar 12, Larkana nine, Mirpurkhas and Sujawal eight each, Dadu five, Umerkot four.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 24,009,955 vaccinations have been administered upto November 27th, and added during the last 24 hours 69,720 vaccines were inoculated - in total 24,079,675 vaccines have administered which constituted 44.79 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.